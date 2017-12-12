Corinth man reported missing

CORINTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing Corinth man.

Bryan LaBrake, 23, was last seen in Vermont. He was last seen wearing a neon green Nike sweatshirt, jeans, and black and green Nike sneakers.

He was driving a white, 2014 Chevy Cruze with New York tag GLG 3844.

He’s traveling with a tan and black Chihuahua that responds to the name Trooper.

LaBrake is described as 5’4” and 150 lbs with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saratoga County sheriff.