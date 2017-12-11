Rockwell art auction sale still in limbo

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – The legal battle continues over a local museum auctioning off paintings from a well-known artist to pay its bills.

Originally, the sale of the painting were set to be given the okay, starting on Monday.

The Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office has asked for an extension until the end of the month.

The paintings the museum wants to sell are painting from Norman Rockwell.

Rockwell’s own sons went to court in October to stop the sale of the artwork, which their father donated himself.

The museum’s lawyers are now fighting the attorney general’s request for an extension.

