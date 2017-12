Non-stop flights between Albany and Buffalo being offered

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Non-stop flights between Buffalo and Albany will begin next year.

The New York Governor’s Office announced that the new flight by OneJet will run two times per day beginning February 1, 2018.

Flights between Buffalo Niagara International Airport and Albany International Airport will be as follows:

BUF to ALB: departing 7:00 a.m. ET; arriving 7:55 a.m. ET

ALB to BUF: departing 8:20 a.m. ET; arriving 9:20 a.m. ET

BUF to ALB: departing 4:50 p.m. ET; arriving 5:45 p.m. ET

ALB to BUF: departing 6:10 p.m. ET; arriving 7:10 p.m. ET

OneJet will also offer new service between Buffalo and Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina.

This summer, the company began offering direct flights from Albany to Pittsburgh.