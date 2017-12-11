Locals brace for significant snowfall

By Published: Updated:

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Many are getting ready for the long winter ahead with snow in the forecast.

Bill Kane is the supervisor at Ace Hardware in South Glens Falls. With winter flakes in the forecast, it’s all hands on deck.

He remembers the scene last March.

“We just get everything geared up,” he said. “We have all the salt and all the shovels out at our store.”

Not just inside but outside, too, with a snow plow.

“Keep the parking clear; I gotta keep it good and keep it safe,” he said.

Some people are like Barnaby Jones and stock up for the months ahead.

“We’re just looking for something with a metal edge, get real close to the pavement,” he said about shopping for a snow shovel.

Others are like Frank Falcone who are heading north to go skiing.

“That’s actually the reason I’m going,” he said. “I’m chasing the storm.”

STORM TRACKER FORECAST

STORM TRACKER HD RADAR

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s