Local Christmas display to appear on ABC show

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – We’ve all seen some people who get really into decorating for the holidays. For one family, it’s become an actual competition.

The Sussin family isn’t messing around when it comes to their Christmas display. Things have gotten so serious this year, the family is being featured on ABC’s show The Great Christmas Light Fight.

There are 215,000 lights, dozens of reindeer, and a 100-year-old sleigh.

You could say Christmas is in Zach Sussin’s DNA.

“All these trees in front of the yard are just lit up as far as we can go and we have the leaping arches that go across the ground, more mountains.”

Zach says it all started five years ago when he started decorating with just a few strands of lights.

“Plugging in and plugging in, I wasn’t paying attention to how many I was plugging in and all of a sudden it went dark. “He said, ‘dad, I think we have a problem.'”

That’s where Zach’s dad Troy comes in. The pair have been expanding the display every year since.

“This is our biggest addition for the year. It’s our pixel tree. Basically, each bulb is individually controlled by the computer I can change them to any color I want to. Do any design I want to.”

Zach says he was hesitant to enter into the great Christmas light fight but his dad convinced him.

“So I filled out the application and then they contacted me a week later. In August, we found out we were going to be on.”

Troy says on a good night, hundreds of people will come see the walkthrough display.

“That’s why we have people we want to come out here and see it and enjoy it and just put smiles on their faces.”

It doesn’t stop there. The Sussin’s use the extravagant exhibit to give back to the community. This year they bought more than 400 gifts for the Salvation Army and sponsored two families in need.

“It brightens up people’s lives in the darkest time of the year.”

Troy says he hopes when their episode airs, it will inspire others to do the same.

“And say wow, maybe we should do something like that. Maybe some other people will start doing it and bring Christmas spirit to their areas and help other families.”

The episode airs Monday at 9 p.m. on ABC. Make sure to tune in and see if the Sussin’s win the grand prize of $50-thousand.

Do yourself an even bigger favor and come out to Patch Road and see it for yourself.