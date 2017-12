ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A New York judge has ruled that New York can widen snowmobile trails in the Adirondacks.

The state planned to widen some trails but was sued by the environmental group Protect the Adirondacks. They were upset about trees being chopped down to widen the trails.

A Supreme Court judge sided with the state so the trails in some spots can get wider. The state argued that the people suing exaggerated how many trees will be cut.