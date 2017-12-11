Folk musicians, comedians fill Tanglewood summer schedule

LENOX, Mass. (AP) – Iconic folk musicians and comedians have been added to the Tanglewood Popular Artists series for next summer.

The summer home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra announced Monday that Stephen Stills and Judy Collins are scheduled to perform their recent album “Everybody Knows” on June 17. The pair has had a friendship for 50 years.

Comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short present “An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life” on Sept. 2. Billed as a journey through their careers presented through a blend of stand-up, music, and conversations, it features the bluegrass band Steep Canyon Rangers and keyboardist Jeff Babko.

Banjo player Bela Fleck and the Flecktones are booked to play June 29.

Performances by James Taylor scheduled for July 3 and 4 had already been announced.