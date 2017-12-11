Fake hit man targets the wrong person

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS100 – An online scammer claiming to be a hit man ends up targeting the wrong person.

“I want you to take this message seriously…”

The opening line of the email is certainly attention-grabbing, especially this part.

“I’ll try to be as short as possible. I received an order to kill you because your activity causes discomfort to a particular man.”

The anonymous hit man went on to say that he has been studying her for quite some time but he’s decided to and give her a chance.

Her life will be spared, in exchange for 0.4 bitcoin. Directions as to how to send the virtual currency provided in a link below.

“When I receive the funds I’ll send you the name the person the order came from. I would not recommend you call the police or make any other mistakes because you have little time.

That’s where the anonymous author of the email made their biggest mistake. The person they were targeting was Carol Lawlor, the Chief of Police for the Town of Guilderland.

The email was sent to her personal account.

She knew right away that it was an obvious scam to collect what amounts to $6,639 worth of bitcoin.

Chief Lawlor says this is just another twist on an old scam.

“We, unfortunately, see it a lot.”

Chief Lawlor says her office is constantly receiving calls about scams like this one.

One recent crime involved an elderly victim of a bail money scam. He was told to purchase thousands of dollars worth of gift cards at Best Buy but the staff suspected something was amiss and called the police.

In Lawlor’s case, her husband tried to respond to the email and it was bounced back.

The scammer hid his tracks.

“They’re very hard to trace.”

Lawlor says bottom line if you feel an email or phone call sounds fishy, hit delete, or hang up.