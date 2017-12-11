Community fundraisers support Cohoes fire victims

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s the season of giving and this season people across the Capital Region are giving back to the victims of the massive fire in Cohoes.

A pile of rubble continues to stick out in the middle of downtown Cohoes, reminding people about the massive fire that devastated the community more than a week ago.

Those who lost it all are starting to get back on their feet only because of some helping hands.

“I didn’t know what to do. I didn’t know if I wanted to cry, scream,” Tina Biance said.

Biance was watching her home and everything she owned go down in flames.

“My whole life was in there, so what we went to work with on Thursday is what we literally have left.”

It’s still hard to think about a week and a half later. She’s trying to move forward and bought a new apartment with her girlfriend. They plan on moving into next weekend.

“People have donated furniture for us already.”

Something they couldn’t have done without the love and support of friends, family and the community.

“There’s no way we can thank everyone in this entire lifetime.”

Since the fire, people across the Capital Region have been lending a hand, including John Turner of the Black Cat Ale House.

“There’s really no good time to have a fire especially around the holidays,” Turner said.

Having experienced one himself a couple years ago, he wanted to do what he could to help Cohoes.

On Sunday, he held a fundraiser at his bar and gave people the chance to bring in food, toys, and toiletries for those in need.

“We’re trying to help raise money so therefore they can get their life back together hopefully as quickly as possible.”

Down the street, a group of friends also came together for a silent auction and raffle for three of the families who fell victim.

“To give them some money to make a fresh start, to have something before Christmas,” Cathy Dominy, the organizer, said.

Biance couldn’t be more thankful for it all, and at this point, is trying to remain optimistic about the new chapter of her life.

“New memories you know cause the old ones we can’t get back so we’ll make new ones from here on out,” Biance said.

Black Cat will be accepting donations until Tuesday.