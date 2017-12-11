Cohoes mayor not stepping down despite calls to resign

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Cohoes Mayor Shawn Morse is firing back after Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan and others are calling for him to resign amidst domestic abuse claims.

Morse says he refuses to dignify the stories that claim the domestic abuse. He is urging Democrats and people of Cohoes to have an open mind and to let any allegations to be resolved by the court before jumping to conclusions.

Complete statement from Mayor Morse:

“Despite those looking to stop the momentum we have in Cohoes and attempting to downplay the incredible work my administration has accomplished in the past two years, I refuse to dignify news stories that are based upon unnamed sources, political opportunists, rumor and innuendo from thirty years ago. I respectfully urge those who have expressed their opinion to refrain from rushing to judgment on this matter based upon unnamed sources in a newspaper story. In the absence of a credible, sworn allegation that I engaged in wrongdoing, I respectfully request my fellow Democrats and the good people of Cohoes to keep an open mind and permit any such allegations to be resolved by the Courts, where I am entitled to the same measures of due process as any other citizen. My work as Mayor of Cohoes and as public servant remain at the utmost importance, as well as being a dutiful husband and father to my family. Our city and community has never been prouder or stronger. As the state’s fastest growing city two years in a row, we have secured more than $50 million in new economic development, more construction of market rate condominiums, rebuilding our infrastructure to accomodate new technologies and more jobs, and ultimately making Cohoes the best place to live, work, and raise a family. I have never allowed the naysayers and those who don’t believe in the Spindle City stop our progress and our future in the pursuit of being an All America City.”