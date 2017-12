Essy

2 Year Spayed Female Medium Hair

Came to the shelter when their owners developed allergies…..

A bit shy at first but once she gets to know you, she is so very sweet.

She’s a little bit on the smaller side….likes to be petted….Likes to be held and on your lap.

Essy is an indoor only cat…..but no dogs. Might be OK with other respectful cats…..and good with children, as long as they are gentle with her.

Berkshire Humane Society 413-447-7878