WWE wrestler arrested for battery, false imprisonment in Florida

GAINESVILLE, FL (WFLA) — A professional wrestler was arrested in Gainesville overnight.

Rich Swann, a 26-year-old WWE Superstar, is charged with battery and false imprisonment. The charges stem from an argument Swann got into with a female professional wrestler late Saturday night.

According to the police report, Swann was critiquing a performance the woman had just done and started to get angry with her. The victim says she got out of the car they were in because she was scared the argument would escalate.

Police say Swann stopped his car in the middle of traffic and, after the victim jumped out, started chasing her and yelling for her to get back in the car. A witness claimed to see both of them jump out of the car while it was moving. The witness said the car wasn’t in park and rolled until it hit a telephone pole.

Swann then grabbed the woman by the arm and around her neck and put her in a headlock, according to investigators. Witnesses heard the woman scream for help as Swann dragged her back to the car and pushed her in, the arrest report states.

One witness who called police says the victim was beating on the window and screaming for help as Swann drove away. The witness said the woman seemed very afraid of Swann and was trying to get away from him.

The victim told officers she was afraid of Swann because he “has a temper sometimes,” according to the arrest report. She told police she asked him to pull over so she could get out. When he refused, she says she jumped out while the car was still slowly moving.

After being taken into custody, Swann told officers he didn’t grab the victim and put her in the car, and claimed she got into the car on her own. He said he was just trying to get home and claimed she needed to come with him because she had the phone with the GPS on it.

WWE’s website has Swann listed as a top competitor in the Cruiserweight Division.