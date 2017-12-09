Winterfest raises money for fire victims in Cohoes

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – One week after the massive fire in downtown Cohoes, people from across the capital region are pulling together to help the victims, Saturday at Winterfest.

People congregated inside Spindles Wine Bar, but all afternoon a little snow didn’t stop those from coming out to Winterfest and supporting the victims of the fire that happened just feet away on Remsen Street last week.

The event ended a little early due to the snow.

But during the day hundreds of people showed up to shop from nearly 20 vendors, listen to live music and enjoy some warm food and drinks.

Most of the vendors are donating a percentage of their sales to the victims of the massive fire that happened downtown a little more than a week ago; half of the proceeds from a 50/50 raffle will be going towards those impacted.

Spindles Wine Bar also brought in some of Smith’s Restaurant’s employees who are out of a job at the moment due to the fire.

“We’re a part of this community so to do anything to help out with everybody that’s hurting it feels good,” said Laura Kozlowski, Smith’s Restaurant employee.

“It was nice seeing everyone come together, you know try to help out each other during this disaster,” said Angelica Rico, also of Smith’s Restaurant.

There are still plenty of other opportunities to help out the victims of the fire:

Cohoes Bowl has been a fixture in the community for more than 50 years and it’s teaming up with Awards by Walsh’s for a night of bowling, music, and t-shirts.

“Cohoes Strong” t-shirts sales have brought in over $11,000 from sponsorships.

A fundraiser is also being held at the Black Cat Ale House from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, December 10.

Pioneer Bank is collecting donations to support the victims who have been displaced. Find a location.

Cap Com Federal Credit Union says anyone can walk in and make a monetary donation at various branches around the city.