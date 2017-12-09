Winter weather paints the Capital Region white

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The first snowfall of the season is creating some slick conditions across the Capital Region.

Winter is officially here and the plows are back out clearing the roads.

“We’re all ready, we’ve been preparing for weeks for this, really for months,” said Bryan Viggiani, NYS DOT Capital Region spokesperson.

Bryan Viggiani of the state department of transportation says crews were out Friday pretreating the roads with salt brine, a mixture of salt and water that reacts when the snow hits the pavement.

“It creates an opportunity for it to melt and sort of not bond, not adhere to the pavement, which makes it easy to plow off, makes it a little easier to drive,” Viggiani said.

That helped crews once it started snowing. About 82 trucks have been clearing and salting the highways across the Capital Region, trying to make the roads safe for you to drive on.

But it’s important that you take care behind the wheel as well.

“You can’t be driving the same way you did yesterday when it was dry pavement,” Viggiani said.

You have to remember to take it slow, to leave enough breaking room for you and the driver in front of you; to not to make quick movements and to put the devices down.

“You’re not supposed to be texting and using the phone when you’re driving anyways and it makes it even more dangerous to do that while you’re driving in conditions like this,” Viggiani said.

Even if you’re in a rush, remind yourself it’s for your own safety and the safety of other drivers.

“You’re going to get where you’re going to get you know. It’s going to take you a little bit longer to get where you’re going but we want you to do that and get there safely,” Viggiani said.

Again most of the main roads seem to be clear but they’re still pretty wet, so expect them to be slick for a while and slow down if you’re heading out.