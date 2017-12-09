Police investigating homicide at Levels Banquet Hall in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police say a man was shot and killed at Levels Banquet Hall on North Pearl Street early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to Levels Banquet Hall at 69 North Pearl Street at approximately 2:45 for a report of shots fired. Officers found a male victim inside. Police say the man had been shot in the torso.

Police say the victim, 33, was treated at the scene and transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The incident remains under investigation. Police have not yet identified the victim, pending proper notifications.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Capital Region Crime Stoppers at http://www.capitalregioncrimestoppers.com or by downloading the free P3 Tips app to a cell phone.