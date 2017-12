BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – Some shoppers in the Green Mountain State had a chance to win tickets to spend New Year’s Eve in the Big Apple.

Anyone who spent at least $10 at one of the three dozen shops that are part of the Downtown Bennington Alliance were automatically entered into a raffle.

The winner takes home two tickets to see Phish at Madison Square Garden on New Year’s Eve and an overnight stay at the Marriott Renaissance Hotel.

The promotion runs until December 22nd.