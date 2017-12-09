New sidewalk codes in effect for snow removal in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Winter weather is officially on the way and the city of Albany is preparing so that snow doesn’t pile up on sidewalks after storms hit.

If you live in Albany, you now only have 24 hours to clean up your sidewalk after snowfall.

“We need to be sure that everyone can get where they need to go safely. We don’t want to force pedestrians and people with wheelchairs into the street where cars are driving because that’s just really dangerous,” said Leah Golby, 10th Ward Council Member in Albany.

Albany City Council made a change in city code so now property owners have just one day after the snow stops to clear a path on sidewalks five feet wide.

“Now it’s very clear that property owners understand that they need to be in compliance with the Americans with disabilities act they can’t just clear a tiny little path for you to walk one foot in front of the other,” Golby said.

If you live in Albany and fail to comply, you could get slammed with a bill for snow removal plus a fine.

“Everybody previously had 24 hours to clear their sidewalk and that hasn’t changed what has changed is now the city can act,” Golby said.

AJ Court, the owner of A & J Snow Removal Service, says the update in codes won’t change the way he does business, it just means he will have to stay on top of the planning process.

“We’re probably gonna get ready to pre-salt. That keeps the snow from sticking,” Court said.

But before you call in the big guns like a snow removal service, Court says there are plenty of steps you can take to clear your sidewalks yourself.

If you are unable to clear your sidewalk yourself, you can just dial 2-1-1 and the city may be able to set you up with a volunteer service to help.