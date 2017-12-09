Navy to reevaluate crash site that took former Berkshire man

Web Staff Published:
In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, Lt. Steven Combs, assigned to the Providers of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron is shown. In a news release, the Navy’s 7th Fleet said the families of Combs, airman Matthew Chialastri, and airman apprentice Bryan Grosso were notified of their deaths following a aircraft crash in the Philippine Sea on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. The C-2A “Greyhound” transport aircraft was traveling to the USS Ronald Reagan when it crashed. (U.S. Navy photo/Released)

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – The U.S. Navy is going back to the scene of a military plane crash that claimed the life of a Berkshire County man and two other sailors.

The plane went down in the Philippine Sea the day before Thanksgiving.

Eight sailors were rescued, but Berkshire county native, Lieutenant Steven Combs and two other sailors were never found.

Well, now deep water salvage experts are going in to look for a pinger to try to pick up the aircraft’s emergency location signal in hopes of recovering the aircraft and the three remaining sailors.

