Man goes to jail for larceny, smuggles in drugs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local man originally taken into custody for petit larceny is now facing additional charges after he allegedly tried to smuggle drugs into jail.

Saratoga County correction’s officers say 26 year old Matthew Ragotskie was trying to resist a body search, kicking at them.

Eventually he was restrained and that’s when officers say they found prescription pills on him.

He’s now facing charges of promoting prison contraband and obstructing governmental administration.

He’s being held on $20,000 bail.