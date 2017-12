COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Crews are currently battling a house fire on Tull Drive in Colonie.

Colonie Village Fire Chief tells NEWS10 that a neighbor rescued the homeowner from the second floor before fire crews arrived. The homeowner has burns to his leg, severity is unknown, but he was taken to hospital.

NEWS10 ABC is on the scene gathering all the latest information and will provide more updates as they are made available.