Final preparations underway for ‘The Last Jedi’ premiere

By Published:
In this still image taken from video, a giant assault vehicle and gun turrets towers over the carpet at the Shrine Auditorium where guests will make their way into Saturday’s world premiere of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” in downtown Los Angeles, Friday, Dec. 8, 2017. “The Last Jedi” is one of the year’s biggest releases. (AP Photo/Rick Taber)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Star Wars is taking over a site near downtown Los Angeles in anticipation of the premiere of the franchise’s latest film.

Crews worked Friday to set up the Shrine Auditorium for Saturday’s world premiere of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” A giant assault vehicle and gun turrets towered over the carpet where guests will make their way into the venue.

It will be the first time the eighth film in the core Star Wars franchise, which includes the return of Luke Skywalker and Carrie Fisher’s final role, is shown beyond a select group of VIPs.

“The Last Jedi” is one of the year’s biggest releases. Early box office projections are for the film to debut in the $200 million range on its first weekend.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s