Millions going toward sexual abuse victims in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Following the growing number of sexual assault allegations, New York is making sure victims get the help they need.

$6.5 million will be given to 55 state-approved anti-sexual assault crisis and prevention programs.

The grants will fund a variety of existing programs, including 24-hour crisis hotlines, crisis counseling, trauma therapy, referrals to support services for both victims and their families, training for advocates, court accompaniment for victims and criminal justice advocacy.

“New York has resoundingly said enough is enough and we are putting our foot down when it comes to sexual assault,” Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul said.

The Office of Victim Services helps individuals and/or their family members who have been victimized through no fault of their own and have no other means of assistance. It is a payer of last resort: all other sources of assistance, such as medical insurance and workers’ compensation, must be exhausted before the agency can pay a victim or their family members for any out-of-pocket losses related to the crime. The cost of forensic rape exams, however, is the exception to that payer of last resort requirement. For more information, click here or call 1-800-247-8035.