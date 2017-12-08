Letters to Santa delivered to Macy’s for good cause

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two local students raising tens of thousands of dollars for charity and all it took were some letters to Santa.

Tens of thousands of Santa letters were loaded onto a bus Friday and it’s all for a good cause.

It’s a story that is sure to warm your heart this holiday season.

“The kids that are getting this are probably thanking you right now for helping.”

Luke Hoag is somewhat of a celebrity in his hometown of Hoosick Falls.

Over the last several weeks, he collected more than 62,000 letters to Santa for the Make-A-Wish Believe campaign.

He delivered them to Macy’s on Friday. Each is letter worth a $2 donation from the store to the charity.

“What you see here today is what a make a wish experience is really all about.”

Bill Trigg with Make-A-Wish says it’s campaigns like this one that helps make dreams come true.

“If this doesn’t get people into the spirit of the season then I don’t know what will.”

Luke, along with another local student Justice White, collected more than a 100,000 letters.

“It helps the family, the community. It gives the joy to the family that they never thought they’d see again.”

The pair say they do this to give back to an organization that helped them.

Justice lives with a liver and lung disease.

“I was 5 and was on my death bed and Make-A-Wish came in and granted my wish to go to Florida.”

Luke was diagnosed with a brain tumor when he was a toddler.

“Even if it stops growing it’s going to be there until the day I die.”

They wanted to thank everyone who wrote a letter to Santa and helped them make the massive donation to the foundation.

“It’s crazy to believe that the word travels so quickly across the country. We’re getting letters in our mailboxes from Tennessee and Hawaii,” White said.

“It’s everyone in the country that helped with the letters. I just want to say it’s not just a couple of people it’s everyone who wrote letters,” Hoag said.

If you didn’t get to write a letter for Luke quite yet there’s still time to do that. You can bring it down to Macy’s by the end of the day on Friday.