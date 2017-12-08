Gloversville mayor facing official misconduct charge

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested the Gloversville mayor on an official misconduct charge.

Police say Dayton King, 39, used his position as mayor to access and review personal information on a city employee and his opponent in the race for mayor.

King is accused of releasing that information on air during a debate on a local radio station.

He voluntarily appeared at the Mayfield State Police barracks where he was processed and released.

King is due in court later this month.