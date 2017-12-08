Gazan killed in clashes over Jerusalem move

By Published:
Palestinians clash with Israeli troops during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Friday, Dec.8, 2017.(AP Photo/Nasser Shiyoukhi)

JERUSALEM (AP) – The Palestinian Health Ministry says a 30-year-old Gazan was killed and dozens more were wounded in skirmishes between Israeli forces and protesters along Gaza’s border with Israel.

The ministry said that Mohammed Al-Masri died Friday after being struck by live fire east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza Strip, and that more than 35 Palestinians were injured, two seriously.

It was the first death since clashes erupted across the Palestinian territories after President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

The Israeli military said in a statement that during clashes along the border fence soldiers “fired selectively at two main instigators” and confirmed hitting them.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s