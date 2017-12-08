Gazan killed in clashes over Jerusalem move

JERUSALEM (AP) – The Palestinian Health Ministry says a 30-year-old Gazan was killed and dozens more were wounded in skirmishes between Israeli forces and protesters along Gaza’s border with Israel.

The ministry said that Mohammed Al-Masri died Friday after being struck by live fire east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza Strip, and that more than 35 Palestinians were injured, two seriously.

It was the first death since clashes erupted across the Palestinian territories after President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

The Israeli military said in a statement that during clashes along the border fence soldiers “fired selectively at two main instigators” and confirmed hitting them.