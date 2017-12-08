Albany HS closed Friday as police investigate fights

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A melee at Albany High School forced the district to close the school on Friday out of caution for student safety.

Faculty and police are reviewing cameras and investigating who is responsible for the riot. Officials say it doesn’t appear any outside groups were involved.

Cell phone video shows complete chaos outside Albany High School Thursday afternoon.

A series of fights spilled into the streets after someone unexpectedly pulled the fire alarm.

The school district decided to cancel classes so they can conduct a thorough investigation, reviewing surveillance video and interviewing witnesses.

“Because of the timing of Thursday’s fights and the nature of it, we wanted to make sure we took the time to identify all of the students who are responsible for that and to make sure we are putting the consequences in place because we are putting consequences in place,” Ron Lesko, Director of Communications at Albany City Schools, said.

Authorities aren’t sure if the fights started before or after the fire alarm went off.

One teen was treated at the hospital for minor injuries and the school says absolutely no weapons were involved.

So far, 10 students have been arrested and charged with unlawful assembly.

The school district says they know more students are involved and they intend to find out who they are.

“Disagreements between students happen but to that level, it doesn’t happen. We have a responsibility to find out what lead to that to make sure the right consequences are in place and to make sure it doesn’t happen again,” Lesko said.

The students responsible also face suspension.

Classes will resume Monday and students should expect a police presence.

There will be no basketball games played at the high school Friday night. Instead, they have been moved to Shenendehowa.