Virtual reality simulator raises awareness of distracted driving

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – We all know texting or calling while driving can have disastrous consequences and yet, too many drivers still do it.

New York State Police have received a gift that’s supposed to help in the fight against distracted driving.

“The ‘It Can Wait’ movement has been around for some time. It’s now entered the virtual world and is soon coming to a school or DMV near you.

It looks and sounds like a game. The virtual reality simulator is meant to educate drivers about the dangers of distracted driving.

The goggles provide a 3-D perspective of a distracted driver.

The experience is enhanced by a steering wheel and headphones.

“You have the headsets, the goggles, and the driving wheel. When you put this together, you get the full virtual reality experience. You can take this anywhere. We use it to help educate especially high schoolers who are getting their license for the first time,” Marissa Shorenstein said.

Shorenstein is the Northeast president of AT&T and her company donated 10 of the simulators to the New York State Trooper Foundation.

Its part of the It Can Wait Campaign that urges drivers to put down their electronic devices and pay attention to the road.

“We can’t do what we do without corporations such as AT&T. We are a not-for-profit and our mission is New York State Police so without these corporations and these partnerships the New York State Troopers Foundation would not exist,” Rachael Minter, Pres. New York State Trooper Foundation, said.

If you’re interested in the program you can download it by visiting this website. If you have the right equipment you can use it at home.