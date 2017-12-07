Secret smorgasbord of “must eats” from across the nation

(NEWS10) – What if the best items at a restaurant weren’t even on the menu at all? Sometimes the best dishes are a secret, but if you remember to ask they can be some of the best dining decisions you’ve ever made. These are some of the best secret menu items that must be on your “eating bucket list.”

Fried Chicken – GALATOIRE’S (NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA)

Galatoire’s is located on iconic Bourbon Street and the fried chicken is brined in Creole seasoning with a side of shrimp remoulade.

“Animal Style” burger and fries – IN-N-OUT BURGER (CALIFORNIA, NEVADA, UTAH, ARIZONA, TEXAS)

In-N-Out Burger is a primary staple of the West Coast (including Texas) and their animal style food means a plethora of your favorite toppings which include chopped onions, crunchy pickles and a Thousand Island style pickle spread all over your burger and fries.

“Surf ‘n’ Turf” at the Golden Arches (McDONALD’S) (NATIONWIDE)

This originated on the secret menu at McDonald’s in the Philippines. Combine your Filet-O-Fish sandwich with a Quarter Pounder topped with tartar sauce.

“Caramel Pumpkin Macchiato” – STARBUCKS (NATIONWIDE)

A rarely ordered twist on Starbucks’ existing Caramel Macchiato, by adding pumpkin spice syrup instead of vanilla syrup.

Loaded white sweet potato – SUPERIORITY BURGER (NEW YORK CITY)

Piled high baked sweet potato with a chunky tarragon-serrano-caper sauce, pickles, labneh and olive oil. This is a vegetarian and vegan feast.

For more of some of the most secret culinary creations check out the list from MSN.