Red Cross volunteers in the Capital Region headed to California fires

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Local volunteers will be heading to California this morning to help the people in the path of the fast-moving wildfires in Southern California.

Two people from the American Red Cross have already been deployed, but six more will join them today.

The videos coming in from the Golden State look like something out of an apocalyptic movie.

More than 200,000 people have already been evacuated from Ventura and Los Angeles counties and now mandatory evacuation orders are in place for some portions of the well-known Bel-Air neighborhood.

The conditions there are very dangerous and right now they’re being worsened by 70 to 80 mph wind gusts.

There are more than 4,000 firefighters battling the flames and still they are struggling to get them under control and say the fires are showing no signs of stopping.

Collectively, some 90,000 acres have been scorched.

The people heading out there today will help provide shelter, food and comfort for those who have been forced from their homes.

Hundreds of people are seeking refuge in Red Cross shelters and many others are visiting shelters during the day for supplies and information.