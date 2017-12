ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police say they’re looking for a robbery suspect who obscured his identity in an unusual way.

Police say the man wore a surgical mask across his face as well as a black coat as he entered the CVS Pharmacy on Western Avenue. It’s the one near the city line with Guilderland.

Police say the suspect passed a note to pharmacy staff implying he had a weapon, although no weapon was ever shown. They say he took off with several OxyContin pills.

Police are investigating.