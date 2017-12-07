Plans for Cohoes Boulevard to be announced

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The plans for the new Cohoes Boulevard are set to be unveiled next week.

On December 12, officials will offer insight as to what they plan to do with a notorious stretch of Route 787.

Thousands of cars drive on the busy highway every day.

The plans make the highway safer were jumpstarted by the death of Brittany Knight who was hit and killed while trying to cross the street last year.

In June, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a $15 million investment to convert the part of the highway, known as Cohoes Boulevard, into a pedestrian-friendly gateway.