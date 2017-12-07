Pearl Harbor survivors remembering those killed

On December 7, 2016, the Pearl Harbor 75th Anniversary Commemoration, co-hosted by the Friends of the National World War II Memorial and the National Park Service, began at 12:53 p.m. As part of the commemoration, 30 World War II Veterans (including 7 Pearl Harbor Survivors) presented wreaths at the Freedom Wall in remembrance of the more than 400,000 Americans who lost their lives during World War II, including the more than 2,400 who lost their lives in the attack 75 years ago. Senator John McCain served as the event’s keynote speaker. Senator McCain’s father and grandfather, the first father-son pair ever to achieve four-star admiral rank in the U.S. Navy, both served in the Pacific Theater of Operations during WWII. Vice President-Elect Governor Mike Pence, Representative Marcy Kaptur, Elliott Roosevelt III, Washington Redskins President Bruce Allen, FedEx Chairman and CEO Fred Smith, Mike Hydeck, and members of Honor Flight Austin were also in attendance. Elliott (Toby) Roosevelt III, the great-grandson of Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt, read President Roosevelt’s December 8, 1941 “Infamy Speech” and offered personal remarks on behalf of the Roosevelt family. Chief Petty Officer, U.S. Navy Band, Brandon Almagro sounds Taps at the ceremony’s end.(From Friends of the National World War ll Memorial.) VA photos by Robert Turtil.

HONOLULU (AP) — Survivors will gather at the site of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor to remember fellow servicemen killed in the early morning raid 76 years ago.

About 20 survivors are expected to attend Thursday’s event at a grassy spot overlooking the harbor and the USS Arizona Memorial. A couple thousand members of the public, Navy and National Park Service officials will join them.

Author Steve Twomey will deliver the keynote address. He wrote “Countdown to Pearl Harbor,” which examines the 12 days leading up to the Dec. 7, 1941, attack.

A moment of silence will mark the time the attack began.

More than 2,300 servicemen were killed in the assault carried out by Japanese airplanes. Nearly half were on the USS Arizona battleship, which exploded and sank after being bombed.

