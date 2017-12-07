White House clarifies statement on US participation in Winter Games in South Korea

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – During Thursday’s White House Press Briefing, Press Secretary Sarah Sanders stated that there is “no official decision made” on U.S. participation in the Winter Olympics.

The Winter Games will be held in South Korea in February. Tensions between the United States and North Korea have been high over North Korea’s nuclear missile program.

Later Thursday, Sanders clarified her statement on Twitter saying:

UPDATE: The U.S. looks forward to participating in the Winter Olympics in South Korea. The protection of Americans is our top priority and we are engaged with the South Koreans and other partner nations to secure the venues. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) December 7, 2017

U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley said on Wednesday that it “was an open question” whether Team USA would participate.

Sanders said during the briefing that the goal is for Team USA to participate in the game, but that decision will be made closer in time.

“It’s an inter-agency process but I think ultimately, the president would certainly weigh in,” Sanders said.

According to the Washington Post, Haley said the United States will take “every precaution” to ensure the safety of its athletes.