New Boys and Girls Club building approved in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An $11 million campaign to support the construction of a new Boys and Girls Club building in Schenectady was approved on Thursday.
The building will be located between the two busiest schools in the Schenectady School District. It will include a 4,000 square foot teen center, large game rooms and a gym.
Boys & Girls Club in Schenectady
The campaign committee for the project is seeking to raise $10.9 million to complete the project. Right now, they have $7.6 million raised.