New Boys and Girls Club building approved in Schenectady

By Published:

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An $11 million campaign to support the construction of a new Boys and Girls Club building in Schenectady was approved on Thursday.

The building will be located between the two busiest schools in the Schenectady School District. It will include a 4,000 square foot teen center, large game rooms and a gym.

Boys & Girls Club in Schenectady

The campaign committee for the project is seeking to raise $10.9 million to complete the project. Right now, they have $7.6 million raised.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s