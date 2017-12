ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man who pleaded guilty to firing a gun at a local bar and killing a man will spend the next 25 years in prison.

He was sentenced in Albany County Court on Thursday.

Kareem Blacknall, 31, was accused of shooting and killing Wendell Hill at the Rocks Nightclub in Albany last Thanksgiving.

The shooting happened inside the club on Central Avenue.

Three other people were hurt in the shooting.