Get a sip of Wired, if you’re tired

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – All coffee lovers, listen up! There is a new local coffee and bagel shop in Colonie where everything is sourced locally, “Wired Coffee and Bagels.”

“Wired Coffee Roasters” is located in Malta, and this is a new store-front where they feature fresh, gourmet coffee and a variety of bagels. They’ve been open for just about a month now, opening at 6:30 a.m. and closing at 5 p.m ., at Albany-Shaker Road.

The store is located in the Pioneer Bank building; it’s a 2,200 square foot space where they will continue to roast their own coffee beans daily.

It’s a new addition to the area, and it’s location in this building may give some other coffee shops in the area a bit of healthy competition.

The special thing about this place is that their ingredients are sourced locally which is always a good thing to see; that means local jobs are being created, using private land and the business is being done between neighbors, simulating the local economy. “Entrepreneurship” is what the American Dream is all about.