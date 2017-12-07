CT man facing charges after allegedly raping underage teen in Guilderland motel

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Guilderland Police Department arrested a Connecticut man on rape and other charges at the Days Inn on Western Avenue Thursday morning.
Christopher Green, 31, was arrested and charged with second-degree rape, second-degree criminal sex act (actor over 17, victim under 15), and endangering the welfare of a child.
Police say because of the victim’s age and nature of the case, they will not be providing any additional information as the case is still under investigation.