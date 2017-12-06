US recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of Israel

By Published:
President Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has announced that the United States now recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. It’s a move that upends decades of U.S. policy.

He says in a White House speech that he’s “determined that it is time to officially recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Trump says he’s deemed this change to be in America’s interests.

The president says the decision “marks the beginning of a new approach to conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.”

World leaders have warned that the move could inflame tensions in the volatile Mideast.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s