US embassies are issuing warnings for Americans

By Published:
FILE - In this July 25, 2017 file photo, Jerusalem’s Old City is seen trough a door with the shape of star of David. Turkey and the Palestinians have warned of dire diplomatic repercussions in the Middle East if President Donald Trump goes ahead with a possible recognition of the hotly contested Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. The Arab League with almost two dozen member states was to discuss the controversy later Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – U.S. embassies in the Middle East and Europe are warning Americans traveling or living there of the potential for violent protests after President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Within minutes of Trump’s announcement, the embassies in Turkey, Jordan, Germany and Britain issued security alerts urging Americans to exercise vigilance and caution. Other embassies are expected to follow suit.

The U.S. Embassy in Ankara says it expects protests to take place near its location as well as the consulates in Istanbul and Adana.

The U.S. Embassy in Amman, Jordan, says it would close to the public on Thursday and has banned employees from leaving the capital. The children of embassy employees have been told to stay home from school and all Americans there are advised to keep a low profile.

U.S. Embassies in Berlin, London and Minsk, Belarus issued identical warnings.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s