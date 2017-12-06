TIME Magazine selects #MeToo “Silence Breakers” as Person of the Year 2017

NEW YORK (AP) – The anti-harassment #MeToo movement has been named Time magazine’s Person of the Year, referred to on the cover as “The Silence Breakers.”

In the wake of revelations about Harvey Weinstein and other men, millions have shared their stories about being sexually harassed and assaulted.

The announcement was made Wednesday on NBC’s “Today” show, where longtime host Matt Lauer was recently fired amid harassment allegations.

Other finalists included President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

