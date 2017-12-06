Police investigating fatal crash in Claverack

CLAVERACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police are investigating a fatal crash in Claverack.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say Ronald Moore, 73, of Stuyvesant, was traveling northbound on Route 9H/23 when he veered off the road, traveled into a parking lot and struck a Jeep.

The impact pushed the Jeep into two unoccupied vehicles, a Toyota Highlander and a 2011 Toyota Sienna. The Sienna then struck an unoccupied 2010 Kia station wagon.

Moore was transported to Columbia Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. An autopsy to determine the cause of death is scheduled for Wednesday at Ellis Hospital.

Police say the driver of the Jeep was transported to Columbia Memorial Hospital for chest pain. No other passengers were inside the vehicle.