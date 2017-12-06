NY joins coalition in opposing birth control roll back

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York is joining a coalition in opposing the federal government’s plan to roll back access to birth control.

According to the New York Attorney General’s Office, the Trump Administration wants to roll back birth control coverage mandated under the Affordable Care Act.

Attorneys General of New York, California, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and the District of Columbia argue that the federal rules violate the Establishment Clause by allowing employers to use their own religious beliefs to discriminate against employees; the Equal Protection Clause by specifically targeting and harming women; and the Administrative Procedure Act by pushing through these new rules without proper factual and legal basis.

Since the requirement to cover contraceptives took effect in 2012, it saved American women $1.4 billion. More than 62.4 million women have benefited from the coverage, including 3.8 million in New York.