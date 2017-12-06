Local surgeons discover deficiencies in NY hospital

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two surgeons at Albany Med have finished up a study that found severe deficiencies in many hospitals across New York.

The study showed that nearly 30 percent of hospitals outside of New York City do not have surgeons on hand that are trained to treat injuries involving facial trauma.

Data from the CDC shows that in 2011, 40 million injuries were treated in emergency departments, with facial trauma making up 20 percent of those injuries.

The surgeons are using the results from the study to try and make a change.

Right now, they are working with the New York State Society of Plastic Surgeons and the Medical Society of New York to talk with state legislators about the availability of specialized care in small communities across the state and country.