ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A new law has been signed that will help parents get more information about the after-school programs their kids are enrolled in.

The law requires the New York State Council on Children and Families to create an internet mapping resource for all child care and after-school programs administered by the State Education Department.

The online database will provide all the different programs that are available and up-to-date contact information for the programs.

Access the online database.