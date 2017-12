ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Local enforcement announced the launch of the Capital Region Crime Stoppers on Wednesday.

It allows people to submit anonymous tips to local police about crimes in the area.

In some cases, you could get a cash reward, courtesy of SEFCU.

Janeah, Jackie Porreca's sister, says people were afraid to come forward w/ info on her sister's murder. Believes Crime Stoppers will help other families & she will serve on the board. pic.twitter.com/f36Gn9R9kh — Rachel Yonkunas (@Rachelon10) December 6, 2017

Crime Stoppers is a non-profit program that partners with local law enforcement.