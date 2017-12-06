12/6 Pet Connection: Kali

Kali

Pit Bull mix

Almost 2 years old

Spayed Female

Kali is a social butterfly that is currently learning basic commands such as sit and down. She loves to go on walks!

She is very excitable and eager to please. She did well with the children in her previous home.

Kali would likely do well in any home with some initial training to help her settle in.

OK with most dogs……a bit too interested when meets cats.

Owner was very ill and that is how she ended up at the shelter…it was nothing that she did.

Loves to retrieve tennis balls.

Animal Protective Foundation 518-374-3944