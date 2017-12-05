TSA tightens security ahead of holiday travel

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Thousands of Americans plan on traveling this holiday season, and airport security is tighter than ever.

The Transportation Security Administration is just doing its job to ensure nothing suspicious gets on a flight. But around the holidays, that security can sometimes be overbearing, according to some flyers.

“To me, it was terrible,” Georgia Dixon said.

Dixon has diabetes and was hoping she could board her flight with small items to keep her feeling well.

“Some candy; some juices.”

But most of her items had to be thrown out.

“I was upset,” she said. “I was annoyed. I started swearing.”

With the holidays approaching, more people than ever will be packing extra luggage, including gifts for loved ones. Lee Hood said he doesn’t wrap his presents when making a trip.

“I think TSA would rip them all up,” he said.

And he might be right. TSA said that if an item is wrapped and they can’t identify it through an X-ray, they’ll take it out and unwrap it.

Baked goods like cookies or pie is another thing TSA will double check if it’s being brought on a flight. Be prepared for them to swab the outside of the item to ensure you aren’t concealing anything inside.