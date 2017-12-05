Shen voters approve land sale measure

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Members of the Shenendehowa School District voted in favor of selling a plot of woods to the town of Clifton Park.

The proposition to allow the land to be turned into a 34-acre park passed with 2,723 votes in favor and 535 votes opposed. The land will be sold for $1.1 million with a combination of park and open space.

The initial plan was for the land to be used for commercial development, but many were concerned about the loss of green space so that plan was scrapped.

A second proposal for a $22 million capital project also passed on Tuesday with a vote of 2,238 to 973.

Clifton Park Town Supervisor Phil Barrett released the following statement regarding the land purchase agreement:

The future of the 37 acre parcel owned by the Shenendehowa School District in the Exit 9 area was decided by the people of the community through this evening’s referendum. The future of the property has continued to be a popular topic of conversation and has now been the subject of two referendums. The referendums have experienced a large turnout of voters when compared to the annual Shenendehowa School District budget votes. The NO vote in the first referendum and the YES vote tonight, were sound winners and send a clear message from the community. The Town will now work with the school district to execute the land purchase agreement. In the first quarter of 2018, the Town will initiate a comprehensive, public planning process following the same template we have used in other long-range planning studies completed in recent years. The Town Board has worked to establish a strong financial foundation for the Town, which will allow the purchase to be funded through the Town’s unassigned fund balance, commonly referred to as the surplus. Due to the Town’s solid fiscal position, the Town Board is prepared to consider any opportunity and respond to any eventuality. The Town Board looks forward to working with the school district on future opportunities that benefit the people we serve.