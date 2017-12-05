Rotterdam PD investigating Pioneer Savings Bank robbery

By Published:

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police are investigating a bank robbery in Rotterdam.

Just after 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, a man entered the Pioneer Savings Bank on Altamont Avenue and handed the teller an envelope and demanded money. The teller filled the envelope with an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect fled on foot heading south on Elizabeth Street.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 20s or 30s and between 5’10” and 6’ tall. He was wearing a dark brown knit snow hat, dark sunglasses, black jacket, black gloves, and a black ski mask covering his mouth.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (518) 355-7397.

