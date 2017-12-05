Police: Woman failed to provide food to infant over several months

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Gloversville woman is facing charges after police say she failed to provide food to an infant in her care over a period of several months.

Police say the condition of the child was so dire, the child had to be admitted to the emergency room at Nathan Littauer Hospital. The child was treated by doctors for malnutrition and dehydration.

The child has been placed in temporary foster care.

Police say Child Protective Case workers discovered unopened cans of formula in the residence where the infant was removed from.

The woman, 29-year-old Crystyl Mohrlock-Young, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Mohrlock-Young was processed and held for arraignment.